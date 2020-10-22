“The wheat rally takes a pause as talk of rains entering the market seem to add pressure to prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The 10-day forecast expects moderate rain in the southwestern U.S. Plains, helping some of the areas currently suffering drought. However, the weather has changed very little for Russia, where conditions have been extremely dry the past two months.”
“The wheat market got thumped on a bout of profit taking and chatter of possible beneficial moisture for Russia and the US Southern Plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Egypt’s GASC is in the market for a jag of optional origin wheat this afternoon.”