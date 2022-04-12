Wheat markets are trading sharply higher this morning once again, CHS Hedging said. “Kansas City wheat has rallied by nearly $1.77 over the past ten days.”
The ongoing war and a “dry two-week forecast for the U.S.” has short term outlooks looking good for wheat prices, The Hightower Report said. “Continued concerns that as long as the Ukraine war drags on, there could be more damage to the wheat crop helped to support.”
