“Wheat futures are giving back some of recent gains,” ADM Investor Services said. “Some feel trade may be liquidating new longs and taking profits.” They noted that a return to normal conditions in the northern hemisphere for 2020 crops could reduce export demand.
Wheat is consolidating today, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities, as all three major exchanges were lower on wheat. “Wheat has a nice advantage if China actually does come through on its purchases,” she said, as the wheat industry stands to see some benefit.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices