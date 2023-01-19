People are also reading…
More moisture across north hard red wheat and all soft red wheat crop areas is reducing dry areas, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Black Sea wheat to Algeria was $40 below U.S. hard red winter wheat. USDA’s estimate of higher U.S. 2023 white wheat acres also offers resistance.
China is set to sell 140,000 metric tons of wheat from state reserves, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Chinese custom’s data revealed their December imports were up 14.5% from December 2021. Its 2022 full year wheat imports were a record 9.96 million metric tons.