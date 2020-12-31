Wheat “lagged” behind corn and soybeans, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said, but still managed to see gains today to close out the year. “Profit taking was seen after yesterday’s big run up.”
“Prices were up this week on rumors U.S. wheat export prices may be competitive for new demand,” ADM Investor Services said. “Some feel higher freight from U.S. to North Africa continues to limit UIS exports to those buyers.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.