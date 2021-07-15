Recent rains are easing concerns about the quality of EU wheat, but lower Russian wheat yields are supporting the market, ADM Investor Services said. “(There was) buying due to talk that exporters that sold German and Baltic wheat for export are having problem sourcing wheat due to late harvest.”
The market is at its highest point since July 1, as Minneapolis wheat hit a new contract high for the third day in the row, The Hightower Report said. “The weather forecast for the next two weeks looks threatening,” they said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.