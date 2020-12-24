The labor strike in Argentina continues today and is expected to last through Christmas, affecting the world wheat balance sheet, Total Farm Marketing said. “If corn and soybean prices continue to move higher, wheat prices should follow.”
Short-term trends are higher in wheat as soybeans continue to support the markets, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “Wheat growing regions in the U.S. that are experiencing drought have seen some relief from recent snowfall with more moderate to heavy precipitation in the next couple week,” he said.
