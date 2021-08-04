Wheat followed the “bearish trend” in corn today, Total Farm Marketing said. However, export demand is strong, they said, and production continues to fall, lending support to the markets.
“Prices drew additional pressure from spillover weakness in the corn markets,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. There are additional crop losses in the Black Sea region, along with the Canadian prairies.
