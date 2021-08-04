 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat followed the “bearish trend” in corn today, Total Farm Marketing said. However, export demand is strong, they said, and production continues to fall, lending support to the markets.

“Prices drew additional pressure from spillover weakness in the corn markets,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. There are additional crop losses in the Black Sea region, along with the Canadian prairies.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures are up double digits in KC and Chicago contracts to begin the new month higher, Alan Brugler and Brugler Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Downgrades in the Russian crop are beginning, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “On a historical basis, the Russian crop is large, yet the t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

North Dakota’s hard red spring wheat yield est. at 29.1 bu/acre, according to final assessment of Wheat Quality Council’s crop tour. That’s sl…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat was not immune to the early weakness, but it did recover better than the other grain markets,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Much of the strength this week stems from the production issues coming out of Russia as SovEcon reduces its crop 8.6 million metric tons below…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Poor conditions continue to support the wheat markets as hot and dry weather hurts Canadian crops. “Any rains in the U.S. are falling too litt…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News