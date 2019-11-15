Fungus from too much rain in some regions and dryness in other regions are citied as the reasons that the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reduced its estimates for Argentina's 2019/20 wheat crop to 18.5 million tonnes, down from their previous estimate of 18.8 million tonnes, Allendale said.
John Payne of Daniels marketing says he isn’t sure how to take the fact that Global wheat values have jumped since early October. “Supply is not a worry at this point but values have most likely bottomed for the year.” He says he thinks the rally this week in wheat was all short covering.