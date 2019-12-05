“Prices turned lower midday on disappointing demand and plentiful global supplies,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
Wheat couldn’t find any more buying interest after the early trade, when reports of Algeria buying 500,000 tonnes of soft wheat provided support. “For the USDA Supply/Demand update next week, traders see US wheat ending stocks near 1.01 billion bushels (0.989 to 1.025 billion range) as compared with the November estimate of 1.014 billion bushels,” ADM Investor Services said.
