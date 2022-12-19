People are also reading…
“Wheat futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Chicago and MLS ended lower. KC ended higher. There was some concern over cold temps across US HRW areas with little snow cover. Some say farmers are more concerned about the dryness than the cold temps.”
“Futures came back to finish mixed with the KC wheat down a half penny on the day and Chicago down a few cents,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Minneapolis market was lower for much of the day in quiet trade but came back towards the end of the day’s session to finish mixed with the March contract closing higher.”