Wheat

“Wheat had a relatively quieter day of trade today, with closes not straying far from yesterday’s settlement prices,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Late news from Turkey’s Defence Minister said Russia, Ukraine and Turkey have reached a technical agreement to allow Ukraine exports, but further discussions will take place next week.”

U.S. wheat exports might be getting more competitive.

“Fears of global economic recession continue to offer resistance to wheat prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Recent decline in U.S. prices makes U.S. exports more competitive. Tight U.S. corn stocks until new crop harvest this fall could see more wheat feeding.”

