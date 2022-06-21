 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

U.S. winter wheat harvest will approach 30% done in today’s crop progress report with early yields disappointing and confirming the terrible season-long crop ratings, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. As U.S. wheat harvest pressure abates and the world realizes (again) that Russia only wants to export Ukraine wheat to lay claim to the port of Odessa (Ukraine will never allow such demands or offers), wheat should find support at or just below current price levels.

Unfounded talk of higher Ukrainian and Russian wheat exports amid reluctant world buyers near term in hopes for lower prices and a better supply outlook is weighing on market sentiment, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. In addition, weather in U.S. and Canada hard red spring wheat areas is improving. World demand is forecast to exceed supply.

