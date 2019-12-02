Heavy rain is expected to lead to a fall in wheat sowings in France and Britain, raising early doubts over prospects for next year's harvest in Europe. Nationwide rainfall in France during October and November is expected to be 70% above the seasonal average, according to public weather service Meteo France.
The wheat markets are weaker overnight, as Chicago HRW and SRW contracts consolidate at the top end of their higher trending trading ranges while MGEx hovers 10 to 15 cents above its contract lows, CHS Hedging reported.