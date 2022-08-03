People are also reading…
The Russian invasion of Ukraine happened in February, and wheat went from $8 to $14. We’ve given all that back, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The market had collapsed long before any of these vessels left. We’ve returned to pre-invasion levels. Before the invasion it was speculative money getting into the markets, but this thing has fallen apart since then.
The U.S. spring wheat crop is looking good from mostly favorable weather conditions, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.