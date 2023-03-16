Futures markets “will continue to look for some fund buying,” as wheat looks to rebound, but ultimate direction will likely come from news out of Ukraine and their export deals, CHS Hedging said.
Wednesday’s rally was linked to short-covering due to larger than expected funds in Chicago and a shorter Kansas City position, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said. “Overnight selling could be due to Swiss Bank infusion of $54 billion into Credit Suisse.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.