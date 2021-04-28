“Double digit weakness in the majority of the months in all three wheat classes as the profit taking continues,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Eastern HRW areas are on deck to get some rains in the near term, but also seeing reports showing evidence of frost damage. The SRW crop continues to look strong which may add to the weakness in the Chi markets.”
“World prices are lower than US and could limit US exports,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US wheat exports are estimated near 0-300 mt vs 240 last week. New crop sales are est near 200-450 mt vs 373 last week. This weeks Egypt tender cancellation due to high prices offered resistance.”