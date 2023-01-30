People are also reading…
Traders are watching the impact of winter weather. “The wheat market traded higher from the recent winter storm that blew through the Northern Plains and the US Southern Plains, followed by frigid temps in both areas this week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There are concerns of freeze damage to the HRW crop.”
“Export inspections at 16 mln bu. were in line with expectations and just above the 15 mln bu. needed per week to reach the USDA export forecast,” Mark Soderberg, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ukraine’s wheat exports since July have reached 9.4 mt, vs. the USDA forecast of 13 mt for the entire July/June marketing year.”