 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Wheat prices are likely to come under pressure from outside markets but given the current draught conditions and possible uptick in exports, prices should remain supportive in the current price environment,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

However, News that China bought between 500,000 MMT to 1 MMT of French wheat helped to spark aggressive buying yesterday, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Also, Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR has downgraded its forecast for Russia’s 2021 wheat crop to 79.5 million tonnes from 81 million tonnes. “The forecast was lowered as farmers will need to resow wheat on a large area of Russia’s central region after the winter,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were firm overnight after rallying to a new 7-week high last week and bolstered by a U.S. dollar that went “down hard” overnight…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The cold weather sweeping across the Midwest has several HRW producers nervous and duly so,” said John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging this mor…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The wheat markets traded higher drawing strength from corn,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “Additional support comes from unseasona…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat futures traded sharply higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of China buying French wheat, concern about 2012 U…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The weather remains too dry in the northern Great Plains and in the Canadian Prairies and farmers can’t plant. It has been very cold and some …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Colder than normal temperatures helped spark buying in wheat today as there could be stress developing on the U.S. crop. “Some feel less than …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat futures continue to “perform nicely,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. Continued higher trade overnight and continued weather ri…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News