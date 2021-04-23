“Wheat prices are likely to come under pressure from outside markets but given the current draught conditions and possible uptick in exports, prices should remain supportive in the current price environment,” John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
However, News that China bought between 500,000 MMT to 1 MMT of French wheat helped to spark aggressive buying yesterday, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Also, Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR has downgraded its forecast for Russia’s 2021 wheat crop to 79.5 million tonnes from 81 million tonnes. “The forecast was lowered as farmers will need to resow wheat on a large area of Russia’s central region after the winter,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.