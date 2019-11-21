Wheat is seeing some support again after testing the support earlier in the week, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. “Chicago fought through a resistance point of $5.17 ½ so if that can hold, it may have targets of testing the highs again in the upcoming few days,” Hanson said.
Wheat spreads tightened again yesterday, with concerns about delivery for Canadian contracts pricing U.S. contracts higher, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. Canada National Railway Co., which has been dealing with a Union strike going back a week says negotiators are making progress toward ending the strike impacting around 3,000 union workers for the country’s largest railway, he said.
USDA weekly wheat exports were up the third time in a row coming in at 447,000 metric tons, said John Payne of Daniels Marketing. The numbers were at the higher end of trading expectations of between 200,000 to 500,000 metric tons that Allendale had reported before the announcement.