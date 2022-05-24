 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat markets were “thumped” as the 2022 Ukrainian production and export expectations are higher, CHS Hedging said.

Slow demand for wheat exports is weighing on U.S. markets, ADM Investor Services said. “All this offset wet condition in U.S. north plains and east Canada prairie and dry condition in EU,” they said. “Ukraine war is also slowing Black Sea wheat exports.”

