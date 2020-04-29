Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said wheat took a “thumping” on beneficial rains across Europe. Wheat traded lower across the board despite concerns of crop loss from recent freezes across the Southern Plains.
Without more global supply issues, “upside may be limited,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Pressure today looks especially negative given the lower US dollar and higher Russian ruble, normally supportive for prices.”
