Russia and China adopted documents which would allow Russia to increase sales of wheat and barley to China, Interfax reports, citing documents on the Kremlin website. China currently imports grain from only seven Russian regions, including Siberia and Vladivostok, ADM Investor services said today.
Wheat futures continued to slide today, following the USDA report that weekly wheat export sales were at a five-week low, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
“Buckle up as things warm up as we begin to estimate N. Hemisphere wheat crops. Now is a great time for wheat calls, in my opinion,” John Payne of Daniels Marketing, a division of StoneX said this morning.