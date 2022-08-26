Futures markets “will look to remain range bound” without much new news to change the market direction, CHS Hedging said. “Forecasts continue to call for rain in portions of the southern plains to help replenish moisture levels ahead of HRW planting. Spring wheat harvest continues at a little bit slower pace.”
Wheat’s biggest bearish influence right now is Russian wheat export prices, ADM Investor Services said. “Some feel that China’s drop in their rice crop could increase wheat imports.”
