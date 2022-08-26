 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

Futures markets “will look to remain range bound” without much new news to change the market direction, CHS Hedging said. “Forecasts continue to call for rain in portions of the southern plains to help replenish moisture levels ahead of HRW planting. Spring wheat harvest continues at a little bit slower pace.”

Wheat’s biggest bearish influence right now is Russian wheat export prices, ADM Investor Services said. “Some feel that China’s drop in their rice crop could increase wheat imports.”

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Wheat prices managed to close higher today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Volatility in the KC September/December spread fueled specu…

Wheat

Significant uncertainty as to the drought situation in China and the impact this may have on imports of all grains and oilseeds, has provided …

Wheat

Drought in China is expected to have hurt their wheat production, likely making them a candidate to import more foreign wheat in this upcoming…

Wheat

“Wheat was lower on talk that Russia needs to export wheat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fact their crop could be near 95 …

Wheat

A number of factors were working against wheat markets Thursday. “The wheat market was on the defensive from Black Sea shipments, lack of dema…

Wheat

The sowing activities of this year’s wheat crop have ended in Brazil, and the national output is forecast to be a record, which is pressing do…

Wheat

“Wheat futures need a new story either increase US demand or less talk of Black Sea exports to push prices higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Inve…

Wheat

“The news this week turned more negative for the wheat futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Shipments of grain from Ukraine seemed to pick up…

Wheat

Forecasts for spring wheat remain “mostly dry” for the next couple of weeks, and trade is likely to “remain volatile,” CHS Hedging said. “Glob…

Wheat

All 3 classes of U.S. wheat sold off much of their gains into the close, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging Insights.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News