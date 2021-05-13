Corn is “toppling” and pulling wheat along, Total Farm Marketing said. Ending stocks for the crop also came in around 12 mln bushels higher than expected, weighing on the market.
Russia raised its crop forecast this year to 81.7 mln tonnes, as they expect a larger harvested area this year, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. “Estimated fund activity in wheat showed 18,000 contracts sold today.”
