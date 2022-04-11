 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

In wheat, USDA reduced its export projection and projection for feed demand, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “You would think with the situation with the Black Sea we would be exporting more wheat, but we’re not,” he said. “We haven’t seen this thing settled down yet to the point where global buyers are interested in buying this really high-priced wheat. That’s something that may be coming.”

The war in Ukraine is expected to expand wheat production in Argentina and Brazil, the primary wheat-producing nations in South America. Both nations will likely already increase wheat planting this season, which begins in May 2022, according to farmdoc.

CropWatch Weekly Update

