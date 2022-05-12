Analysts were “way off” in their estimates for hard red wheat, CHS Hedging said, with the USDA projecting “historically low production.” The 590 mln bushels predicted for HRW would be the lowest crop since 1963, they said.
The wheat market is at its highest point since March 9, The Hightower Report said, with both stocks and production below expectations in the WASDE. “If yield comes in below normal, which is possible with current conditions, ending stocks could tighten considerably.”
