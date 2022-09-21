“The wheat market is all about geopolitics,” Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning after Russian moves overnight in the Ukraine.
Further, Ukraine’s Ag Ministry estimated their wheat crop is 9% planted, but expects the planted area could decline 17% from last year, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today. In the U.S. wheat prices are showing a small bounce after yesterday’s sharp sell-off, he said.
In the first half of September, Chicago wheat futures traded mostly higher as non- Black Sea ending stocks remain tight, said CIH is its bi-mthly report today. “Geopolitics will continue to dominate the market for the foreseeable future,” CIH said.