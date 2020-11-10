Strength in corn and soybeans helped wheat move higher as well on Tuesday. “The wheat market traded higher on the coattails of the corn and soybean markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ending stocks were lowered in spring wheat, white wheat and durum, while HRW and SRW saw increased ending stocks.”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA did not change a lot of US and World wheat numbers in their November update. Still prices followed the higher corn price. USDA estimated US 2020/21 wheat carryout at 877 mln bu. versus 881 expected and 883 in Oct.”