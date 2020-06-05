“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…This weeks talk of lower EU and Russia crop production and higher Russia domestic prices helped wheat futures rally. Lower US Dollar may have also supported the wheat rally. April US wheat exports were near 89 mln bu. This is up 20 mln bu. from March but down 25 mln bu. from last year.”
Wheat markets saw pressure from a few sources Friday. “The wheat market traded lower on harvest activity in the US Southern Plains,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure on a rebound in the US$. There was a bit of profit taking in the wheat market ahead of the weekend and after recent price rallies.”