Wheat Futures are higher, gaining back some of what was lost yesterday as the US dollar is back lower, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging Insights.
Russia has started to bomb export facilities in Ukraine in response to a Ukrainian initiative to start to take control of the southern parts of the country again. Russia reports that it has produced a big crop and has reduced export taxes recently in an effort to get Wheat sales on the books. according to Jack Scoville of The Price Futures Group.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.