Wheat is still hoping to gain some support from the signing of the U.S./China trade deal this week, as there is continued optimism China will increase their wheat purchases, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. However, over the weekend, most of the gains seen from Friday’s report were lost in Kansas City and Minneapolis.
“The headline is that we’ve seen the lowest wheat acreage total for this country in the last 100 years,” John Payne of Daniels trading said. With soft red wheat stocks, Payne said we are at the third lowest carryover since the start of 2000, shedding a lot of demand. “If you are going to own wheat, this might be one of those years we see a $2 spread difference (between Chicago and Kansas City).” He said a possible run to the high $5 range, and even $6 could be possible for Chicago’s contracts, while Kansas City might top out around $5.20 area, where hedging might be a good option.