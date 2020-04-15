The lack of weather issues in the U.S. and significant wheat stores worldwide puts wheat under pressure, The Hightower Report said.
Overnight trading has U.S. wheat futures 5 to 11 cents lower, with Chicago the weakest, Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Increased chances of rain in the dry areas of Europe and the Black Sea nations is adding pressure to wheat prices, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.