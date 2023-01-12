People are also reading…
The USDA will release the winter wheat seedings report today with the market expecting total winter wheat acres to be at 34.485 million versus 33.271 million for the final 2022 acres, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. Of that, hard red winter acres are expected to be at 23.824 million versus 23.083 in 2022. Soft red winter acres are expected to be at 6.89 million acres versus 6.57 million in 2022. White winter acres are expected to come in at 3.631 million acres versus 3.618 million in 2022.