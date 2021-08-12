 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

World wheat production in the 2021-22 season is now seen at 750.3 million metric tons, 14 MMT below a prior estimate, consultant Strategie Grains said in a report.

Plummeting spring wheat vegetation density and continued depletion of soil moisture in the Northern Plains will likely lower 2021-22 U.S. total wheat production by 2% to 46.9 million tons, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. One current median estimate is below the USDA’s latest estimate (from July WASDE) of 47.5 million tons.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

US demand is weak, offset by booming global wheat demand, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are holding their gains, but sit just above recent lows with Chicago the first to dip under its 10-day moving average, said Kevi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat was lower on follow-through selling from Wednesday, The Hightower Report said. The market is at a four-session low, but technical indica…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Price action in Chicago and KC contracts is holding onto the top side of the psychological level of $7.00 after retesting the previous week’s …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Lower ending stocks are predicted in tomorrow’s USDA report, while record production expected to be confirmed. Also, U.S. corn prices have dro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets were lower as Minneapolis was the “biggest loser” overall as harvest season gets moving. “Activity was light, as the market rema…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News