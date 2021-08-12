World wheat production in the 2021-22 season is now seen at 750.3 million metric tons, 14 MMT below a prior estimate, consultant Strategie Grains said in a report.
Plummeting spring wheat vegetation density and continued depletion of soil moisture in the Northern Plains will likely lower 2021-22 U.S. total wheat production by 2% to 46.9 million tons, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. One current median estimate is below the USDA’s latest estimate (from July WASDE) of 47.5 million tons.