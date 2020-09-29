“The wheat market traded lower ahead of tomorrow’s small grains report and Sept. 1 grain stocks,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from weakness in the row crops. Sept. 1 wheat stocks estimated at 2.242 bln bushels, which is thought to be the smallest Sept. 1 stocks number since 2015, if realized.”
“Wheat futures slipped lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Dry weather in Russia, Argentina and U.S. Southern Plains offers unseasonable support. Higher Australia supply and concern over reduced global food demand due to COVID offers resistance.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.