March wheat closed up 2 ¾ cents at $5.24 ¼, while May wheat closed up ½ cent at $5.18 ¾. Hightower says wheat prices shook off early pressure before falling later in the day. Kansas City and Minneapolis wheat “were on the defensive most of the day and closed with sizable losses.
Improving crop conditions are still a pressure point, says Stewart-Peterson, especially in the Kansas City wheat growing areas. Chicago prices are holding better as less acreage was planted and conditions remain somewhat wet.