Wheat saw mixed trade today as Chicago futures are now positive, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Australia wheat is expected to come out as a “decent sized crop” she said, as they receive wet weather over the next three months.
“Dry growing conditions in the southern Plains, Russia and Ukraine were a source of strength for wheat prices as they do not bode well for the current crop,” The Hightower Report said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.