“The wheat market opened higher on concerns of tightening supplies,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices turned lower midday on a bout of positioning ahead of the end of the month and quarter. Kazakhstan makes plans to join Russia in implementing export quotas on wheat and flour in an effort to stabilize domestic supplies during the CoronaVirus situation.”
“Wheat futures traded mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern that global 2020 wheat supply will exceed demand offers resistance. Wheat futures found early support from talk of drier Black Sea weather. Talk of Black Seas export quotas and increase in US domestic flour demand as virus spreads and increase grocery demand.”