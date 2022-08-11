 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“Futures were higher across the board today with all three classes holding steady gains for much of the day,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The trade is expecting all wheat new crop ending stocks to be at 650 million bushels this Friday in the WASDE report vs. 639 in July. World ending stocks are expected to be 268 MMT vs. 267.52 MMT in July.”

“September wheat traded moderately higher on the session and the buying push the market up to the highest level since July 29,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “A further break in the US dollar along with fears of further losses to the corn crop in Europe which might spark some better feeding demand for wheat helped to support.”

