After positive action for the first couple of days this week, the wheat market struggled to find some support Wednesday, The Hightower Report said.
However, larger than expected production cuts in Australia’s wheat gave Chicago wheat futures a temporary surge yesterday Allendale said.
Wheat saw no changes on the USDA balance sheets yesterday, so the focus will return to how the conditions evolve as spring approaches, said CHS Hedging.
