Wheat markets started the day higher after positive overnight trading, Brugler Marketing said.
“Until weather trends change, the market should be well supported on breaks,” The Hightower Report said.
Year-to-date wheat imports into China are up 107.6%, according to the General Administration of Customs, said Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging, who expects prices to go 2 to 4 cents higher “on better demand for wheat.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.