Chicago continues to lead the market as we see the spreads with KC and Mpls widen out to unprecedented levels. For good quality, SRW can just about make the price it wants since there farmer selling is light and there is such a need for blending, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging.
“Mpls wheat is a complete dog right now,” said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. “It broke past the psychological $5.00 level and still not showing much.” Spot bids have been very solid but little difference for 14’s versus 15’s so it is confirming that the market is looking for quality not proteins, Hanson said.