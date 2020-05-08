Any weather price rallies in the U.S. will likely be capped due to improved weather globally, especially in the Black Sea and Europe, Total Farm Marketing said. They noted that open interest remains near season lows and trade volume is low.
Demand concerns due to COVID-19 are also causing traders to be more cautious with wheat markets, but those concerns are currently being balanced by the short-term weather outlooks this weekend, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said.
