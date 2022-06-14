A new high in the dollar to start the week is putting pressure on the wheat market, Total Farm Marketing said. “World buyers are asking for India wheat but India is not selling. Buyers are also asking for Russia, especially after USDA raised Russia wheat exports to 40 mmt, but freight is difficult to find.”
“Above normal temperatures with little rain chances in the southern plains should speed up the Hard Red Wheat harvest pace,” CHS Hedging said. Crop progress showed harvest just below the average pace at 10%, while spring planting is nearly complete.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.