Optimism on Chinese wheat purchases helped the market today, but prices retreated after profit taking, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Funds are carrying a near record short position in Minneapolis,” she said, which might give some short covering.
The recent rally has been led by concerns about Ukrainian and Australian weather, ADM Investor Services said. However, the market was hurt by a downturn in the stock market and weakness in corn.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
Grain futures prices