“The wheat market was under pressure from last week’s rain events across the Northern Plains and spillover weakness in the row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The moisture across ND last week was very much welcomed although many are not certain it did much to help the wheat crop. There is so much more moisture needed over the next 30-days.”
“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of improved weekly US HRW and SRW crop ratings and lower commodity prices weighed on futures led by MWN and KWN. USDA is expected to estimate US spring wheat crop could drop to 36% good/excellent vs 38 last week.”