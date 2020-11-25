“The wheat market traded lower on a bout of pre-holiday profit taking and lack of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat has been a follower of corn and beans for some time now. Rain events are expected to move across the U.S. Southern Plains over the next few days.”
“Yesterday wheat futures made new highs for four weeks,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “… Some link the rally to liquidation of long corn and soybean and short wheat spread positions before the holiday and month end. Talk of a 2021 vaccine also raised U.S. stock market over 30,000. The U.S. dollar is making new 30-month lows.”
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.