Wheat markets were lower overnight as traders are still uncertain with how much damage the recent cold snap has done to the crop, CHS Hedging said. Expect more low trade today, as winter wheat conditions are also declining.
“Uncertainty over Russia’s new crop export policy and talk of declining EU wheat exports, as well as a weaker dollar and higher row crops offers underlying support,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.