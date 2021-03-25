 Skip to main content
Wheat

“Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Thursday that it had raised its forecast for Russia’s 2021 wheat crop to 79.8 million tonnes from a previously expected 78 million tonnes,” ADM Investor Services said. “The forecast was raised due to favorable weather in Russia’s southern grain producing regions.”

“Uncertainty over Russia 2021 crop and export policy could underpin futures,” Total Farm Marketing said.

